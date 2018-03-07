The video will start in 8 Cancel

A West Drayton man has been charged after a man was allegedly attacked and driven at in a busy road in Finchley.

The 20-year-old victim was reportedly physically attacked, driven at and struck by a vehicle in an incident at High Road, Finchley, on January 28.

Nicholas Olopo, 20, was charged by police on February 28 with attempted grievous bodily harm with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.

Alongside Olopo, 21-year-old William Ferreira of Pavilion Way, Edgware, was charged with the same offences.

Both men were remanded in custody after a hearing at Willesden Magistrates' Court on March 1.

Olopo and Ferreira will face trial at Harrow Crown Court on March 29.

