West Drayton residents will be spending the remaining week in alternative accommodation after a burst water main submerged residential streets.

Up to 120 people were evacuated from their homes as the water crept up above car bonnets, sweeping into the houses and destroying sentimental belongings.

One pensioner was rescued by a lifeboat from her flooded home in West Drayton and one woman described her heartbreak after her eight-week old puppy drowned and she witnessed mementos of her dead son wash away.

First reports emerged at around 9pm on Sunday (September 16) and by midnight Affinity Water confirmed a team of workers were deployed to the scene following a burst water main in Falling Lane.

However, in its latest statement, a spokesman confirmed locals won't be able to return to their homes for the remainder of the week.

Water company arranging alternative accommodation

"We started to receive calls from customers around 9pm on Sunday September 16 saying they were without water," getwestlondon was told.

"We understand that having your home flooded is a very upsetting experience.

"Our teams and loss adjusters are working closely with customers whose property was affected by the flooding to provide support during this time.

"We have arranged alternative accommodation for those affected for the next week, whilst our loss adjusters work to restore flooded properties to their previous condition.

(Image: Adam Szymiczek)

"We will review if we need to extend alternative accommodation arrangements at the end of this week, so we can ensure we can put things rights before customers’ return to their homes."

A spokesman previously said the company is "continuing to support customers whose homes were affected by the flooding to make sure we put things right."

Rescued by lifeboat

(Image: Martin Elvery)

Standing outside her damaged home in West Drayton, one pensioner described to getwestlondon how she and her pet dog were rescued by a lifeboat.

"I was in bed and the fire brigade came round and gave us sandbags," 74-year-old Marian Haskins explained.

"I put them against the door but it was no good. All of a sudden the water flooded in. It went right through my lounge and conservatory and ruined my new kitchen.

"My dog Lola was so frightened she wouldn’t go down on the floor."

It is estimated between the water reached 10 to 15 inches inside Mrs Haskins' home at the highest point.

Heartbreak

Another woman who asked not to be named described how she witnessed irreplaceable mementos of her dead son being washed away and the current dragged her pet puppy underneath a car.

"When I went downstairs, the water was rushing through the door, at one point it was as high as mid-thigh, and the garden furniture had been washed in," she said.

"I couldn't open the kitchen door to get to the dogs, I think because the fridge had floated and was against it.

"I was there trying to reach them for a while until the fire brigade came and forced their way through."

(Image: Darren Pepe)

"They said the Staffordshire puppy, Kiki, must have got free because they couldn't find her anywhere. She was only eight weeks old and we found her drowned under someone's car, the water must have just swept her away.

"On top of that, my son Ben died last May, he was disabled and I had been caring for him his whole life. I kept all his things in his bedroom, as well as mementos from his funeral, but I couldn't get in there when it flooded."

Other locals took pictures of first responders wading through waist-deep water while instead of being filled with clear water, sinks and baths were contaminated with sewage-like liquid.

According to London Fire Brigade 120 residents were evacuated from 80 properties and up to 40 firefighters helped assist fleeing locals.

Bottled water stations were set up in the area and it is understood that the burst water pipe was repaired by 4.30pm on Tuesday and service later resumed.

Hillingdon Council has been approached for further information.