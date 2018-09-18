The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man was taken to hospital just one hour after the first reports emerged of major flooding in West Drayton.

Residential streets were submerged with water on Sunday evening (September 16), witnesses compared scenes to Venice and images taken by those affected show first responders wading through waist-deep water and handing out sandbags.

One pensioner was rescued by a lifeboat from her flooded home in West Drayton and one woman described the heartbreak after her eight-week old puppy drowned and she witnessed mementos of her dead son wash away.

By midnight Affinity Water confirmed a team of workers were deployed to the scene following a burst water main in Falling Lane .

According to London Fire Brigade (LFB) up to 120 residents were evacuated from 80 properties and it was announced almost 48 hours that residents will spend the rest of the week in alternative accommodation.

"Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to a burst water main in Falling Lane," an LFB spokesman said.

"The road was flooded to a depth of a metre. Around 80 properties and 120 residents were affected by the rising water.

"Firefighters used sand bags and pumped water away to try and limit damage to homes.

"An unwell resident was transported by Fire Rescue Unit boat to London Ambulance Service (LAS) crews who took him to hospital.

"The brigade was called at 8.39pm and the incident was over for firefighters at 1.43am.

"Fire crews from Hillingdon, Hayes, Heathrow, Feltham, and Southall fire stations attended the scene."

A LAS spokesman added: "We were called at 10.22pm on September 16 to Angelica Close, West Drayton, to reports of a person unwell.

"We sent an ambulance crew to the scene. We treated a person and took them to hospital."

A pensioner previously described to getwestlondon how she was rescued by a lifeboat from her flooded home, also in West Drayton.

"I was in bed and the fire brigade came round and gave us sandbags," 74-year-old Marian Haskins explained.

"I put them against the door but it was no good. All of a sudden the water flooded in. It went right through my lounge and conservatory and ruined my new kitchen.

"My dog Lola was so frightened she wouldn’t go down on the floor."

It is estimated between the water reached 10 to 15 inches inside Mrs Haskins' home at the highest point.

Another resident described how the current dragged her eight-week old puppy under a car and she witnessed the mementos of her dead son wash away with the flooding water.

Other locals took pictures of first responders wading through waist-deep water while instead of being filled with clear water, sinks and baths were contaminated with sewage-like liquid.

Bottled water stations were set up in the area and it is understood that the burst water pipe was repaired by 4.30pm on Tuesday and service later resumed.

Hillingdon Council has been approached for further information.