Affinity Water has formally apologised and vows to 'put things right' after homes were submerged in water in West Drayton.

Residents in areas of Hillingdon spent the night in alternative accommodation after their homes were submerged in water and sewage water poured out of kitchen sink taps.

One pensioner was rescued by a lifeboat from her flooded home in West Drayton and one woman described the heartbreak after her eight-week old puppy drowned and she witnessed mementos of her dead son wash away.

Another local described the scenes to resemble Venice and images taken by those affected show first responders wading through waist-deep water and handing out sandbags.

First reports of torrents of water seeping into family homes and submerging residential streets emerged at around 8.30pm on Sunday (September 16).

By midnight Affinity Water confirmed a team of workers were deployed to the scene following a burst water main in Falling Lane.

In its latest statement a spokesman vowed to "put things right" after people's houses and belongings were destroyed and it will work hard to support affected customers.

What the water company has to say

"We are sorry for any inconvenience caused by a burst main at Falling Lane in West Drayton on Sunday night," an Affinity Water spokesperson told getwestlondon on Tuesday morning (September 18).

"The water main was repaired and returned to service yesterday and we used water from our storage reservoirs to maintain supplies to customers.

"Flood water from the burst main subsided on Monday morning and we are continuing to support customers whose homes were affected by the flooding to make sure we put things right.

"We have worked closely with local housing associations and hotels to find suitable alternative accommodation whilst our loss adjusters work to restore affected properties to their previous condition.

"We would like to thank customers for their patience during this time."

No further information was given when asked when residents can expect to return to their homes.

Rescued by lifeboat

Standing outside her damaged home in West Drayton, one pensioner described to getwestlondon how she and her pet dog were rescued by a lifeboat.

"I was in bed and the fire brigade came round and gave us sandbags," 74-year-old Marian Haskins explained.

"I put them against the door but it was no good. All of a sudden the water flooded in. It went right through my lounge and conservatory and ruined my new kitchen.

"My dog Lola was so frightened she wouldn’t go down on the floor."

It is estimated between the water reached 10 to 15 inches inside Mrs Haskins' home at the highest point.

Heartbreak

Another woman who asked not to be named described how she witnessed irreplaceable mementos of her dead son being washed away and the current dragged her pet puppy underneath a car.

"When I went downstairs, the water was rushing through the door, at one point it was as high as mid-thigh, and the garden furniture had been washed in," she said.

"I couldn't open the kitchen door to get to the dogs, I think because the fridge had floated and was against it.

"I was there trying to reach them for a while until the fire brigade came and forced their way through."

"They said the Staffordshire puppy, Kiki, must have got free because they couldn't find her anywhere. She was only eight weeks old and we found her drowned under someone's car, the water must have just swept her away.

"On top of that, my son Ben died last May, he was disabled and I had been caring for him his whole life. I kept all his things in his bedroom, as well as mementos from his funeral, but I couldn't get in there when it flooded."

Other locals took pictures of first responders wading through waist-deep water while instead of being filled with clear water, sinks and baths were contaminated with sewage-like liquid.

Bottled water stations were set up in the area and it is understood that the burst water pipe was repaired by 4.30pm on Tuesday and service later resumed.

Hillingdon Council has released a statement since the flooding.

A spokesperson for the council said: "No residents have requested emergency accommodation from the council following the flood in Yiewsley caused by an Affinity Water...family and friends and others have chosen to remain in their homes.

"Council officers continue to support Affinity Water in its clean-up operation."