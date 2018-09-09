The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A person has been rushed to hospital after a crash in Harmondsworth involving five people.

The incident on Holloway Lane in Harmondsworth, West Drayton , on Sunday (September 9) left injured one needing treatment.

The emergency services were called at 12.23pm to reports of a traffic collision, after which the road was closed while they dealt with the scene.

The road, which runs past the Ansell garden centre, has since been reopened and one person involved has been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 12:23pm today (9 September) to Holloway Lane, West Drayton, to reports of a road traffic collision.

"We sent a single responder in a car and two ambulance crews.

"We assessed five people at the scene and took one of them to hospital."