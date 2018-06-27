A car was overturned following a collision in West Drayton shortly before midday on Wednesday (June 27).

Shocking images show the white vehicle on its roof in Cowley Road near the Shell garage following a two-car crash.

Emergency services were called to the collision at 11.49 pm.

Two cars were found to have crashed at the scene but according to police nobody was hurt in the incident.

According to Metropolitan Police , one of the drivers took themselves to hospital to be checked over following the crash.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident, it has been confirmed.

