A car was overturned following a collision in West Drayton shortly before midday on Wednesday (June 27).
Shocking images show the white vehicle on its roof in Cowley Road near the Shell garage following a two-car crash.
Emergency services were called to the collision at 11.49 pm.
Two cars were found to have crashed at the scene but according to police nobody was hurt in the incident.
According to Metropolitan Police , one of the drivers took themselves to hospital to be checked over following the crash.
No arrests have been made in connection with the incident, it has been confirmed.
Traffic in Cowley Road
There is some heavy traffic in Cowley Road with queues leading up where a two-car crash happened shortly before 12pm today. Motorists travelling in the area should expect delays.
Shocking pictures show car flipped in the middle of the road
Pictures taken by eye witness Graham Clark at the scene show a car on its roof in the middle of the road.
London Fire Brigade called to "fuel on road" from flipped car
London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to the Cowley Road crash to deal with fuel on the road from an overturned car at 12.51pm.
According to LFB nobody needed to be cut out of either of the vehicles and its officers attended to deal with spilt fuel only.
An LFB spokesman said:
“We were called at 12.51pm on Wednesday to deal with fuel on the road in Cowley Road, Uxbridge following a traffic collision. The incident was dealt with by LFB officers by 1.15pm.”
“Police were called at 11.49 to reports of a two car collision in Cowley Road on Wednesday. Officers attended and found two cars in a collision at the scene, one of them was overturned. The incident was damage only and there were no reported injuries.”
No arrests have been made in connection with the crash.