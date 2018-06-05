The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents living on the Oriel estate in Feltham where a baby boy and woman were stabbed have shared their shock at the violence happening on their doorstep.

Police were called to Swinfield Close on the estate at 7.12pm on Monday (June 4) to reports of concerns for the welfare of the occupants.

A one-year-old baby boy and a woman in her 30s were both stabbed at an address in the close.

The estate was reportedly put on lockdown, with residents told to stay inside and lock all doors, on Monday night as a manhunt was launched.

A Swinfield Close resident, who asked not to be named, said: "I was coming back from the shops and saw the police cars rush in and I wondered what was happening.

“My neighbour was outside and her husband was standing at the top of the road waiting there to guide the ambulance around.

“I didn’t know the people living there at all, but it is awful news.

“It’s horrible for this to happen right on your doorstep. We’re all scared to come out of our homes now.

“It’s just shocking, the boy is only a year old and I heard there was a lot of blood around. We’re all praying for them.”

London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance attended as well as police.

A Met Police spokesman said enquiries are underway to trace a man who was known to reside at the address and added it is believed the parties involved were known to each other.

No arrest has been made.

Police cordons remained in place on the estate on Tuesday morning (June 5).

Garry Fletcher, 63, of Swinfield Close, said: “I was working [on Monday night], but came in and saw all the tape [on Tuesday morning].

“It’s horrible, you wouldn’t think something like this would happen so close."

Another Swinfield Close resident, who asked not to be named, said they could hear "loads of people screaming".

(Image: Charlie Louise)

They said: “I heard loads of banging.

"I looked out saw police trying to knock the door down with batons.

"Loads of people were screaming.”

Someone else who lives in Swinfield Close and asked not to be named said: “We left just before this happened, but police were telling everyone to lock their doors.

"There were about 50 police officers, they have everything completely locked off [on Tuesday].”