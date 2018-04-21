The video will start in 8 Cancel

A terraced house sold for nearly £11 million in west London - while one flat sold for just £90,000 just miles away, latest figures reveal.

Land Registry data shows that 88 properties were sold for more than £1 million in February 2018, with 35 of those fetching more than £2 million.

Just one property sold for less than £100,000, revealing that prospective home buyers will generally need at least £142,500 to spare if they want to own in west London.

So, what were the most and least expensive homes sold in your area in February?

Top 10 most expensive properties bought in February

Pelham Crescent, Kensington and Chelsea - a terrace house, sold for £10,750,000 Davies Street, City of Westminster - a flat sold for £7,000,000 Mulberry Walk, Kensington and Chelsea - a detached house, sold for £6,000,000 Connaught Square, City of Westminster - a terrace house, sold for £5,750,000 Ennismore Mews, City of Westminster - a terrace house, sold for £5,400,000 Abbey Lodge, Park Road, City of Westminster - a flat, sold for £5,100,000 South Eaton Place, City of Westminster - a terrace house, sold for £4,840,000 Chester Row, City of Westminster - a terrace house, sold for £4,500,000 Royal Crescent, Kensington and Chelsea - a terrace house, sold for £4,300,000 Leamington Road Villas, City of Westminster - a terrace house, sold for £4,100,000

Top 10 cheapest properties bought in February

Leghorn Road, Harlesden , Brent - a flat, sold for £90,000 Camellia House, Tilley Road, Feltham , Hounslow - a flat, sold for £142,500 Beverley Court, Wellington Road South, Hounslow - a flat, sold for £153,000 Reynwell House, 29 Kingwood Road, Hammersmith and Fulham - a flat, sold for £173,750 Willow House, Maple Walk, City of Westminster - a flat, sold for £175,000 Southfield Park, Harrow - a flat, sold for £175,000 Hardy House, Union Lane, Isleworth , Hounslow - a flat, sold for £180,000 Winchester Street, City of Westminster - a flat, sold for £195,000 Shepherd Close, Hanworth, Feltham, Hounslow - a flat, sold for £196,000 Beulieu Close, Hounslow - a flat, sold for £203,000

According to the Land Registry, a total of 22,443 residential sales were registered from February 2018, across England and Wales.

West London's most expensive residential sale also topped the charts nationally, but the cheapest sale nationwide was of a terraced property in Chester le Street, County Durham for just £19,000.

Figures are based on data from the Land Registry, which lists the price paid for every residential property bought at market value which are then registered.

The data includes buy to let sales, repossessions, and property bought through companies.