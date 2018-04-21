A terraced house sold for nearly £11 million in west London - while one flat sold for just £90,000 just miles away, latest figures reveal.
Land Registry data shows that 88 properties were sold for more than £1 million in February 2018, with 35 of those fetching more than £2 million.
Just one property sold for less than £100,000, revealing that prospective home buyers will generally need at least £142,500 to spare if they want to own in west London.
So, what were the most and least expensive homes sold in your area in February?
Top 10 most expensive properties bought in February
- Pelham Crescent, Kensington and Chelsea - a terrace house, sold for £10,750,000
- Davies Street, City of Westminster - a flat sold for £7,000,000
- Mulberry Walk, Kensington and Chelsea - a detached house, sold for £6,000,000
- Connaught Square, City of Westminster - a terrace house, sold for £5,750,000
- Ennismore Mews, City of Westminster - a terrace house, sold for £5,400,000
- Abbey Lodge, Park Road, City of Westminster - a flat, sold for £5,100,000
- South Eaton Place, City of Westminster - a terrace house, sold for £4,840,000
- Chester Row, City of Westminster - a terrace house, sold for £4,500,000
- Royal Crescent, Kensington and Chelsea - a terrace house, sold for £4,300,000
- Leamington Road Villas, City of Westminster - a terrace house, sold for £4,100,000
Top 10 cheapest properties bought in February
- Leghorn Road, Harlesden , Brent - a flat, sold for £90,000
- Camellia House, Tilley Road, Feltham , Hounslow - a flat, sold for £142,500
- Beverley Court, Wellington Road South, Hounslow - a flat, sold for £153,000
- Reynwell House, 29 Kingwood Road, Hammersmith and Fulham - a flat, sold for £173,750
- Willow House, Maple Walk, City of Westminster - a flat, sold for £175,000
- Southfield Park, Harrow - a flat, sold for £175,000
- Hardy House, Union Lane, Isleworth , Hounslow - a flat, sold for £180,000
- Winchester Street, City of Westminster - a flat, sold for £195,000
- Shepherd Close, Hanworth, Feltham, Hounslow - a flat, sold for £196,000
- Beulieu Close, Hounslow - a flat, sold for £203,000
According to the Land Registry, a total of 22,443 residential sales were registered from February 2018, across England and Wales.
West London's most expensive residential sale also topped the charts nationally, but the cheapest sale nationwide was of a terraced property in Chester le Street, County Durham for just £19,000.
Figures are based on data from the Land Registry, which lists the price paid for every residential property bought at market value which are then registered.
The data includes buy to let sales, repossessions, and property bought through companies.