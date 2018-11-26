Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Wembley woman stalked her personal trainer so excessively she got banned from going to the gym and ended up in court.

Binti Patel would turn up outside her victim’s home and outside the school his children attended on a regular basis, while she also sent him chocolates and flowers and bombarded him with hundreds of emails, text messages and letters.

Patel, 34, met her victim when he worked as a personal trainer at the Gym Group, in Wembley. She purchased personal training sessions from him and exchanged contact details as part of this.

At one stage it got so bad Patel even fabricated a fiancé and sent her victim a letter from him, calling on the victim to take back the “false allegations” of stalking against her.

The letter said: “Take your false allegations back. Apologise with dignity and loyalty. Otherwise I am going to the Citizen Advice Bureau and that will be hell for you.”

Another letter sent to the victim from Patel after she was banned from the gym said: “Still waiting for my diet plan from you.”

In some of the messages Patel referred to the victim as her brother and, in an attempt to reconcile with him, she said: “I need my brother to walk me down the aisle.”

Patel previously pleaded guilty to one count of stalking from March 2018 to June 2018.

On Monday (November 26), she was sentenced to 11 months' imprisonment suspended for two years at Harrow Crown Court. She was also ordered to attend a six-day rehabilitation activity, told to pay a £140 victim surcharge and given a restraining order until further notice.

Malcolm McHaffie, from the CPS, said: “Stalking can have a profound effect on someone’s life. Patel’s conduct became so disruptive that the victim felt forced to quit his job. He also feared for the safety of his family.

“Despite the victim telling Patel to leave him alone, and Patel being given a harassment warning letter, she continued. What’s more, Patel tried to emotionally blackmail the victim by fabricating a life story where she was pregnant with twins and was also a victim of a stabbing.

“The prosecution’s case was so strong that Patel had no choice but to plead guilty.

“I hope this conviction and the restraining order granted today provides the victim with some comfort and gives other victims the confidence to come forward and report their stalkers to the police.”