Cardiology services at Wembley and Willesden Health Centres will be completely shut from February 28.

The move means Brent patients currently receiving treatment for heart-related illnesses will have to travel to the Royal Free Hospital in Hampstead instead to continue being cared for by the same team.

Patients who wish to continue treatment with the same doctors will have to travel a significant distance as The Royal Free is 3.7 miles from Willesden Health Centre and 7.3 miles from Wembley Health Centre.

The decision to cut community cardiology services, run from Chaplin Road in Wembley and Robson Avenue in Willesden, was made by the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust.

While north west London cardiology patients can request to have their care provided by another nearer hospital, those who want to be seen by the same team will have to travel to the Royal Free.

Chairman of Brent Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), Dr Ethie Kong, said: "The care that our patients and residents receive is always at the forefront to any changes we make.

"The contract at the Wembley and Willesden Health Centres will come to an end in February and this gives us a great opportunity to engage with the public to find out how we can further improve the service."

Dr Kong added: "Until then, patients currently using the service have been advised of the changes to ensure that their care continues and there is a safe and effective transition of the service.”

Brent CCG says it is currently considering the future provision of the community cardiology service.

A Brent CCG spokesman said: "We will continue to work closely with the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust and local GP practices during the transition."

