A young man is fighting for his life in hospital after he was stabbed in broad daylight in Wembley on Friday (January 19).

At around 2.30pm, officers from Metropolitan Police were called to reports of a man stabbed in Grasmere Avenue, near Preston Road tube station.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found a man, believed to be aged 18, suffering from serious stab injuries.

He was rushed to a central London hospital where he remains in a critical condition on Saturday morning (January 20).

Officers from Brent have launched an investigation into the stabbing.

Launching an "urgent appeal" on Twitter, Preston Police said: "A male has been stabbed in Preston and has later been found in Grasmere Avenue.

"Any witnesses or anyone with information, please DM this account . Increased police presence as a result."

Northwick Park Police added: "Assisted Preston SNT with the incident in the Preston station/Grasmere Avenue area in relation to a stabbing.

"A piece of intel has been shared to the investigation team from local knowledge at the scene."

(Image: Google Maps)

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information has been urged to report it through 101 or on Metropolitan Police's website .

