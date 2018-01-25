The video will start in 8 Cancel

No arrests have been made nearly a week after a young man was violently attacked and left fighting for his life in Wembley.

The victim, believed to be 18-years-old, was hospitalised with "serious injuries" after he was stabbed in Grasmere Avenue, near Preston Road station, Brent , at around 2.30pm on Friday (January 19).

Metropolitan Police confirmed the victim, who was in a "serious but stable condition" following the attack, was released from hospital on Monday (January 22).

Brent Police is investigating the stabbing and confirmed on Thursday (January 25) that no arrests had yet been made in connection with the incident.

A Met spokesman said: "Police were called at approximately 2.30pm on Friday (January 19) to reports of a man stabbed in Grasmere Avenue, Wembley.

"Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found a man, believed to be aged 18, suffering stab injuries.

"He was taken to a central London hospital in a serious but stable condition."Officers from Brent continue to investigate."No arrests have yet been made and enquiries into the incident continue."

