No arrests have been made two days after a stabbing in Wembley left a young man in hospital with critical injuries.

The victim, believed to be 18, was left fighting for his life after the attack in Grasmere Avenue, near Preston Road station, at around 2.30pm on Friday (January 19).

On Sunday (January 20), a spokesman for Metropolitan Police told getwestlondon the young man is now in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

Officers from Brent are investigating the stabbing.

Launching an “urgent appeal” on Twitter after the attack, Preston Police said: "A male has been stabbed in Preston and has later been found in Grasmere Avenue.

"Any witnesses or anyone with information, please DM this account. Increased police presence as a result."

Northwick Park Police added: "Assisted Preston SNT with the incident in the Preston station/Grasmere Avenue area in relation to a stabbing.

"A piece of intel has been shared to the investigation team from local knowledge at the scene."

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information has been urged to report it through 101 or on Metropolitan Police's website.

