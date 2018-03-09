The video will start in 8 Cancel

Work to transform Wembley Park into a London leisure hot spot is in full swing.

Developer Quintain has promised to deliver more than 40 new shops and restaurants and 7,000 new homes as part of the £3bn regeneration project.

Two hundred retailers were invited to size up the 85-acre site last Thursday (March 1) at a launch event featuring a live DJ set from pop veteran Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

The area around Wembley Stadium is home to one of Europe's largest regeneration projects and as well as new shops and restaurants, there are plans for a health centre, school and even artists' studios.

Everything you need to know about the Wembley Park regeneration

The site is due to be completed in 2027

The 500,000 sq ft shopping area is due to be finished by 2020

Work on 3,000 new homes is ongoing in 2018

Between now and 2022 a further £1.8 billion will be invested at Wembley Park to provide more homes and office spaces

The regeneration will be divided into four parts

(Image: Quintain)

The Village: Will have 25 independent shops and restaurants and will open from the end of 2018

The Boulevard: Will have 21 retail, food and leisure destinations and will open from autumn 2019

White Horse Square: Will be a cluster of eight shops to meet residents’ every day needs - will open from autumn 2019

The Park: Will have a gym next to a lake and grassy space for outdoor fitness and activities

Retail director of Quintain, Matt Slade, said: "While greater use of social spaces is happening in pockets, such as Brixton, with individual cafes and one-off shops, Wembley Park puts this vision at the core of our ambition right across the site.

"This is one of the first times in the UK that shared spaces have been at the heart of the thinking on such a massive scale. We’re also creating facilities for the creative arts to flourish and for start-up businesses to prosper."

He added: "We expect to attract footfall of over 20 million a year and a projected annual retail spend of £328m, which is more than Camden, London Victoria or Ealing Broadway.

"The additional retail and leisure space will help cement Wembley Park’s fast-growing status as an exciting new destination to rival the very best areas of London. We’ll be ready to serve the neighbouring residential and working population in the immediate area as well as the wider, affluent catchment.

"With excellent communications links to central London, the Home Counties as well as domestic and international tourists, we’re sure we’ll have something for everyone."

