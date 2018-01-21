The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police are searching for a teenage girl, believed to be in west London, who has been missing from Hertfordshire for six days.

Ashaki Williams, 15, disappeared from her home in Hemel Hempstead and has not been seen since Monday (January 15).

She is thought to be in the Wembley, Neasden or Harrow areas in west London, a spokesman for Hertfordshire Police said.

Appealing for information on Ashaki's whereabouts on Twitter on Saturday (January 20), the force said the teenager is 5ft 4 and of medium build.

The spokesman said: "Have you seen missing 15-year-old Ashaki Williams from Hemel Hempstead?

He added: "If you've seen her or know where she is please call Herts Police on 101."

