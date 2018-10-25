Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three men from Wembley have been charged after a car was driven into some pedestrians near a Muslim community centre in Brent.

A total of three people were injured in the attack in Oxgate Lane, which came just 15 minutes after community members reported antisocial behaviour to the police.

The car smashed into a crowd of people leaving the Al-Majlis Al-Hussaini mosque and the Hussaini Association after a majlis, a gathering of Shia Muslims held in their holy month of Muharram, shortly after midnight on September 19.

A man in his 50s sustained a serious leg injury, while two men in their 20s suffered minor injuries in the incident, which Metropolitan Police confirmed was being treated as a hate crime, but n0t as a terrorist attack.

Police arrested three people in connection with the attack on September 23, and on Tuesday (October 24), charged 24-year-old Martin Stokes with causing grievous bodily harm, aggravated vehicle taking without consent, causing injury by dangerous driving, driving without a licence or insurance, and racially aggravated harassment with intention to cause alarm or distress.

Stokes is being held in custody by police to appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (October 25).

Martin McDonagh, a 20-year-old from Wembley was charged with aggravated vehicle taking (being carried on) - vehicle and property damage.

Michael O'Donnell, also 20 and from Wembley faces the same charges as well as a charge of vehicle interference, relating to a number plate.

Both men have been bailed and are due to appear in court at a date yet to be confirmed.

A 17-year-old girl has been bailed and will have to appear at a police station in November, "pending further enquiries". Police have not yet charged her with any offence.

Speaking after the attack near Cricklewood, a Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Police have established that at approximately 12.20am security at the community centre were informed of occupants in a car behaving anti-socially, drinking and allegedly using drugs.

"The occupants of the car - three males and a woman all aged in their mid-twenties were asked to leave the private car park.

"The car then drove near the centre and the occupants were involved in a confrontation with a large group of people visiting the centre.

"Words were exchanged and comments of an Islamophobic nature were allegedly made by the group in the car.

"The car then reportedly sustained minor damage by some of those outside the centre. It proceeded to make off at speed colliding with three individuals as it left."