A knife-wielding Wembley man who repeatedly stabbed a maid working at the same hotel as he did has been given a lengthy prison sentence for attempting to murder her.

Viorel Radoi, of The Fairway, Wembley, was jailed for 26 years and three months at Harrow Crown Court on Friday (September 14), having previously pleaded guilty to attempted murder.

Police were called at 3.42pm on April 20 to reports of a woman being injured at a hotel at Portman Square, in Marylebone.

At the scene, a 24-year-old woman who worked at the hotel was found suffering from multiple knife wounds.

The court heard how the victim, a maid at the hotel, was in the basement sorting laundry when the 43-year-old defendant, who also worked at the hotel, entered and stabbed her multiple times before fleeing.

(Image: Met Police)

The victim managed to use the internal phone line to call colleagues to come help her.

Emergency services were called, and the victim was taken to a central London hospital by London Ambulance Service where she underwent surgery for her injuries that were deemed not to be life-threatening.

Despite extensive enquiries, police were unable to trace Radoi after he had fled the scene.

He presented himself at an east London police station on April 23, where he was charged with attempted murder and remanded in custody.

Detective Constable David Lend of Westminster police said: “Thankfully the victim’s injuries did not take her life, although there is sufficient evidence to suggest that Radoi’s intention was to do just that.

“I hope the sentence handed down affords the victim a sense of justice having been done and a measure of closure.”