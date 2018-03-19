Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who slashed a black security guard at Iceland in Harlesden and threatened to kill an Indian cashier has been convicted of racially-aggravated assault.

Said Boussaoud, of Lansbury Close, Wembley, had drunk around 10 beers before entering the Iceland store in the Harlesden High Street, at around 9pm on February 17.

Boussaoud, aged 36, attracted the attention of a newly-recruited security guard, who could hear him muttering to himself as he stumbled through the store.

When the security guard, who was black, got closer to Boussaoud, he heard the man saying "black people are the lowest of the low, and Indian people, I hate them".

The security guard asked him to leave, but Boussaoud insisted he had a few items he wanted to purchase and the guard accompanied him as he continued through the store using racist and abusive language.

The guard asked Boussaoud to leave but instead, the Brent man became "confrontational and aggressive" and moved to the checkout area where he focused his attention on an Indian woman working the tills.

After being told to get out, Boussaoud walked to the door but stopped five feet short, turned around and started unzipping his trousers while looking at the Indian woman and yelling "I will p*** at you".

He then walked out for a few moments before coming back to the entrance and threatening the staff, saying "I am going to wait for you, I want to kill you," before spitting on the guard's face.

Boussaoud then left the store area but could be heard making a commotion outside, and got involved in a fight in which he lost two of his teeth.

A senior security guard noted that Boussaoud was talking with men who spoke the same language and that they were "making the situation worse".

Boussaoud returned to the store, this time shouting "black people are rubbish", and armed with what the security guards first thought was a blade, but later turned out to be a nail file attachment on nail clippers.

In between making angry statements, Boussaoud also kicked the store's door and broke a panel of glass, costing an estimated £500 to replace.

A security guard was slashed with the nail clippers, leaving two wounds and Boussaoud spat at both men as he was taken to the ground and restrained.

Police arrived at 9.20pm and arrested Boussaoud, who also had some cannabis on him.

He was charged with possession of an offensive weapon, possession of a class B drug, criminal damage to property, racially-aggravated harassment and two counts of racially-aggravated common assault.

Boussaoud accepted all the charges but was given a further charge of failing to surrender to Willesden Magistrates' Court for court bail on March 6.

He admitted all charges on March 12 and magistrates decided on Monday (March 19) to send him to Harrow Crown Court for sentencing at a later date.

As part of the bail conditions, Boussaoud is not allowed back into the Iceland store in Harlesden.

