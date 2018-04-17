Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Wembley off-licence that sold an alcopop to a child has been hit with a hefty fine.

Buy2Save in Carlyon Road sold a bottle of WKD to a 15-year-old boy, accompanied by a 14-year-old boy, without asking them their ages nor for identification.

The boys were both taking part in a Brent Trading Standards operation to crack down on the illegal sale of alcohol to minors in the borough when the alcopop was sold.

Magistrates heard the seller was a family member of the owners of the shop, who is currently a student, had no documented training and did not usually work at the store.

Green Planets Services Ltd (the company trading as Buy2Save) was ordered to pay £2,053.29 at Willesden Magistrate's Court on April 10 for the "serious offence."

The company was fined £1,000 as well as being made to pay a £100 victim surcharge and £953.29 in court costs.

Simon Legg, senior regulatory service manager at Brent Council, said: "We are pleased with the result and it shows how serious magistrates are about the sale of alcohol to children.

"While it was only one bottle of WKD that was sold, it does not take away from the seriousness of this offence.

(Image: Daily Mirror)

"There is no excuse for this business not doing anything to challenge the children.

"The law is there for a reason and licenced premises have a duty to ensure that young people are prevented from accessing alcohol, at a time when they are still developing and are still vulnerable."