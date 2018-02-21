The video will start in 8 Cancel

Workers who spotted smoke at an industrial estate in Wembley helped save a nearby building from being completely destroyed.

Dozens of firefighters battled the raging blaze at an industrial unit in Fourth Way in the early hours of Wednesday (February 21).

Part of one warehouse unit, believed to belong to Adept Linen - which deals in linen hire and laundry services - was damaged by the fire which began at around 1am.

The eagle-eyed employees working at an adjacent unit saw smoke coming from around the shutters and immediately called the fire brigade.

Six fire engines and 35 firefighters and officers spent around an hour putting the blaze out.

The fire was prevented from spreading to adjacent units.

Unfortunately there were no smoke detectors fitted at the unit which went up in flames.

London Fire Brigade was called at 1.14am and the fire was under control at around 2.15am.

Fire crews from Wembley, Park Royal, Willesden and Stanmore stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.

