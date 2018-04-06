The video will start in 8 Cancel

Fire crews are tackling a large fire at an industrial site in Wembley.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) were called to Wembley Commercial Centre, on East Lane, at 6.50pm on Friday (April 6).

A LFB spokeswoman described the building as an "industrial site" and added the "ongoing fire involves cylinders" which pose a risk.

Firefighters in six appliances were still in attendance at 8pm.

Images on social media show large visible flames coming from the building and a lot of thick black smoke filling the air.

A photo taken on a passing train some distance away shows how much smoke there is.

The Bakerloo Line has suspended services between Stonebridge Park - Harrow & Wealdstone due to the incident, but good services continue on the rest of the line.

(Image: Michael Greenwood)

London Overground routes are also affected. There is no services between Willesden Junction - Harrow and Wealdstone.

The Transport for London (TfL) Travel Alerts Twitter account tweeted: "Tube and rail services in Wembley are affected. We will resume service once the fire brigade have done all their checks and deem it safe to do so."

