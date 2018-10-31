Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A family with two children had a lucky escape when they got out of a terriyfing fire at their Wembley home.

The fire, in a brick built extensiion at the home in Waverley Avenue, started in the early hours of Wednesday (October 31) while the three adults and two children were asleep.

One of them was woken up by the sound of the fire and they quickly made sure everyone got out safely, before calling firefighters at 6.09am.

London Fire Brigade crews were called and spent over an hour extinguishing the fire which destroyed the extension and damaged part of the first and ground floors.

Part of a next door home was also damaged.

Despite there being smoke alarms around the house, there was no alarm in the extension.

It took 25 firefighters from Wembley, Park Royal and Northolt fire stations just over an hour to bring the flames under control, at 7.25am.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Mr Baldwin added: "It was only thanks to the quick thinking of one of the occupants who was woken by the sound of the fire that she alerted everyone and got them out.

"While there were smoke alarms in the house, there were none in the extension. This goes to show the importance of having smoke alarms fitted in all areas of your home.

"Smoke alarms give the earliest possible warning of a fire and we would urge everyone to make sure they have one fitted on every level of their home and in every room where there is a risk of fire, except kitchens or bathrooms where heat alarms are more appropriate."