The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A large stash of marijuana, wads of cash and a pistol were seized in Wembley on March 25.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of drug dealing after officers found a large bag of marijuana in their possesion.

More cannabis, a pistol, £12,000 in cash and further evidence of drug dealing was then found by police conducting a subsequent search of one of the men's addresses.

Both men have been released under investigation pending laboratory work.

A Preston Police spokesman said: "Two males were arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis with intent to supply after being stopped by officers in possession of a large bag of herbal cannabis.

"A subsequent search of one of the detainees addresses has found a pistol which is yet unclassified, a large amount more cannabis, around 12k in cash, and further evidence of drug dealing. Both suspects have been released under investigation pending laboratory work."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .