A Wembley drug dealer was caught by police when they found crack cocaine and heroin in his poo days after he was arrested.

Aaron Redman, 21, was arrested with Imbrahim Dadd, 21, when the car they were in was stopped by police on a patrol.

Money and multiple phones were found in the car, which Dadd was driving, and a police drugs dog indicaed to the front passenger seat, where Redman was sitting, but nothing was found when the car was searched.

They were both arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs.

Dadd's home in St Michaels Avenue, in Wembley, was searched and drug paraphernalia was found including scales, bags, cannabis, heroine and MDMA.

After a two day wait in police custody, Redman, from Mount Pleasant in Wembley, later produced wraps of crack cocaine and heroin on the drugs toilet.

Dadd pleaded guilty to supplying cannabis, possession of heroin, and possession of MDMA found at his home address.

Redman pleaded guilty to possession of the drugs he passed.

Both were sentenced at Guildford Crown Court on Thursday (October 11).

Dadd was jailed for two years and nine months for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs crack cocaine and heroin, possession with intent to supply Class A cannabis, possession of heroin and possession of MDMA.

Redman was jailed for three years and three months for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs crack cocaine and heroin.

The car they were in was stopped in Kingston Road, in Leatherhead, Surrey, in April 2018.

Detective Constable Emma Nicholson said: “I hope the sentences handed out in court demonstrate to others that possession of Class A drugs is a serious offence which we won’t tolerate in Surrey.”