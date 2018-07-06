Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Wembley property developer has had plans to tear down its own eight-storey office building to make way for two large towers approved by Brent Council.

The council's planning committee gave Network Homes the go ahead to bulldoze a Wembley office and build two tower blocks of flats in its place on Wednesday (July 4).

Plans to knock down the building on the corner of Olympic Way and Fulton Road and replace it with 253 new homes are yet to get the go ahead from the Greater London Authority but if they are approved it could mean the creation of two more tower blocks in the shadow of Wembley Stadium.

One of the towers would have 21 floors and the other 15 with plans to connect them with a single link block.

There are also plans to put 1,000 square metres of new shops and a basement car park for blue badge holders at the site.

According to local authority figures more families in Brent are in temporary accommodation than nearly anywhere else in the country and new affordable homes are desperately needed in the borough.

Out of the 253 homes proposed by Network Homes just 34 will be available for affordable rent and 43 through shared ownership while 176 have been earmarked for the private marketplace

(Image: Google)

Brent Council's cabinet member for regeneration, highways and planning, Councillor Shama Tatler, said: "We are committed to providing a range of homes that people in the borough need and I welcome that this development will bring more quality affordable homes for Brent residents.

"As well as delivering crucial new homes and retail jobs, this is a great development which contributes to our goal of making Brent a place where people want to live and work."

Wembley Park is at the centre of one of Europe's largest regeneration projects and is currently undergoing huge changes to its landscape.

Developers Quintain plan to put 7,000 new homes in the area surrounding England's iconic football stadium by 2027.