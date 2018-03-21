The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 58-year-old motorcyclist is fighting for his life in hospital following a "serious" crash in Wembley on Tuesday night (March 20).

Metropolitan Police confirmed the man was "seriously injured" after his motorbike collided with a car in in Forty Lane at around 7.30pm.

Emergency services and police attended the incident where the motorcyclist was found to have suffered "life-threatening njuries."

He was rushed to a north London hospital by London Ambulance Service from the scene and is said to remain in a "critical condition" on Wednesday morning (March 21).

A Met spokesman said: "Police were called on Tuesday at around 7.30pm to a car in collision with a motorcycle in Forty Lane.

"The emergency services attended and found the rider of the motorcycle, a 58-year-old man was seriously injured.

"He was taken to a north London hospital. His injuries are being treated as life-threatening."

The driver of the car is said to have stopped at the scene and is assisting with police enquiries.

No arrests have been made.

This is the second serious west London crash involving a motorbike in two days after a teenage motorcyclist was critically injured in a Bedfont crash on Monday (March 19) .

Met Police confirmed the 16-year-old remained in a "critical condition" in hospital on Wednesday morning (March 21).

An appeal for information surrounding the Wembley crash has been launched by officers from the Serious Collisions Investigation Unit.

Any witnesses or anyone with information should contact the SCIU on 0208 991 9555

