A 24-year-old man who was found with a five-inch kitchen knife hidden in his trousers on a London Underground train in Brent has been jailed for six months.

Jordan Marblestein-Evans, 24, of Braemar Avenue, Wembley, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on July 23 where pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article in public.

Officers at Kenton station stopped and searched Marblestein-Evans on June 24 because of suspicions that he was possessing a knife while on the Tube.

Found in his trousers was a five-inch kitchen knife, the British Transport Police (BTP) have said.

The 24-year-old was jailed for six months and was ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

(Image: BTP)

Speaking after the sentencing, Sergeant Will Leyshon said: “This was the second time that Jordan was caught with a knife in his possession, I’m pleased the magistrates imposed a custodial sentence.

“There can be no excuse for carrying a knife, we’ll continue to work hard to crack down on knife crime and make sure offenders are handed the toughest of sentences.

“I hope this sentence sends a warning to others, if you’re carrying a knife on the Tube, we will catch you.”

Steve Burton, director of compliance and policing at Transport for London, said that carrying a knife is “unacceptable and dangerous”.

(Image: BTP)

He added: “We welcome Marblestein-Evans’s sentencing and will continue to work with the police to bring other offenders to justice.

“Thankfully instances of knife crime on our network are very low and this sentencing shows it will not be tolerated.

“London’s transport network is a safe, low crime environment, where very few of the 15 million journeys made each day involve anyone experiencing or witnessing a crime.

“Customer and staff safety is our top priority, which is why we invest in a comprehensive network of 12,000 cameras across the Tube network and dedicated transport police officers.”