If you thought this week was warm you ain't seen nothing yet - this weekend west London is going to be sizzling!

Temperatures are likely to soar to 29C on Friday (July 6) and could reach a scorching 30C on Saturday (July 7).

So if you're planning to watch the England vs Sweden football game outside don't forget to slap on the sun cream and drink plenty of water.

Sunday looks like it will be just slightly cooler at 27C which may be perfect barbecue whether for some but leave others wilting in the heat.

Met Office forecasters predict the heatwave to continue for another six days with temperatures staying firmly above 20C up to Thursday (July 12).

According to Met Office, Saturday (July 7) will be hot and dry with unbroken sunshine and parts of the South East are expected to experience highs of 32C.

The particularly warm weather is expected to continue from Sunday (July 9) to Tuesday (July 10).

A Met Office spokesman said: "Sunday will be another hot, dry and sunny day. Remaining very warm and dry on Monday. On Tuesday, it will be cloudier than of late, and probably a little cooler."

Public Health England has issued a health warning advising children and elderly people to stay safe in the heatwave.

Public Health England Doctor, Thomas Waite, said: "While many of us will be enjoying the hot weather over the next few days, for some it can pose a real health risk. So it is critically important that we keep an eye on friends, family and neighbours who may be at risk.

"To stay cool, avoid the sun during the hottest parts of the day, carry water with you when travelling and think what you can do stay cool when going to large events.

"It’s also worth remembering to think about practical steps to keep your home cool during the day as this can aid sleeping at night and give the body time to recover from the heat.

"Close curtains on rooms that face the sun to keep indoor spaces cooler and remember it may be cooler outdoors than indoors."