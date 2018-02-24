The video will start in 8 Cancel

A health warning has been issued as a cold snap sweeps across the country.

The ' Beast from the East ' has England braced for one of the chilliest spells in years.

Snow is forecast to fall in London from Sunday evening (February 25) through to Tuesday (February 27) and as freezing Siberian winds have caused temperatures to drop below zero in the capital.

Many Londoners may be looking forward to snowfall but for some the sudden chill could prove dangerous.

Public Health England (PHE) has issued a warning about the health risks posed by sharp drops in temperature.

According to PHE children and people over 65 are particularly at risk in the cold.

Dr Thomas Waite, of PHE’s extreme events team, said: "Cold temperatures, indoors and out, pose real health risks to many and every winter we know that thousands of people get ill and even die following exposure to cold conditions.

"As forecasters tell us next week temperatures will fall, it’s critical that if you know anyone over 65, with young children or who has heart or lung conditions, that you keep an eye on them and think what help they may need.

"Staying warm by heating your home to at least 18°C can be crucial to stay well."

The Met Office's seven day forecast until Thursday (March 1) predicts lows of -4°C, in London with temperatures struggling to get above freezing on some days.

Met Office chief operational meteorologist, Paul Gunderson, said: "Cold weather is currently established across the country with widespread overnight frosts.

However colder conditions are expected to extend westwards across England during the weekend bringing a significant, and prolonged period of wintry weather.

"During Monday and Tuesday, snow showers are expected to move into eastern areas, before spreading westwards across England.

"These have the potential to align into bands, bringing some significant accumulations.

"Not everyone will see snowfall, however 5cm to 10cm is possible where showers do line up, with the greatest risk across eastern and southeastern counties.

"These will also be accompanied by bitterly cold temperatures, and a significant wind chill.

"These cold, wintery conditions are then expected to continue Wednesday, and likely beyond."

