The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Londoners can expect a cold week as the weather sees sub-zero temperatures and arctic winds hit the UK from Monday (February 5).

As well as the cold temperatures, the Met Office issued a yellow warning for snow which started from Sunday evening (February 4) and into Monday morning.

Wintry showers are expected to affect southeast England through Sunday night and Monday morning.

The cold weather meant commuters were in for a delayed start to the working week with thick frost on their cars and icy patches on untreated roads.

Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

The Met Office's chief forecaster said: "Wintry showers will continue to fall overnight and into Monday morning, bringing the potential for ice to form where surfaces are left wet. As showers turn increasingly to snow, especially inland, 1-2 cm may accumulate in a few places."

(Image: PA)

Are you in the affected area?

Hayes

Hayes will become drier during the evening, with temperatures falling under clear spells as the raw northeasterly wind only gradually eases. Local mist may form late in the night as temperatures drop down to a -4 °C.

Twickenham

Twickenham will be cold and crisp, with early freezing fog patches in generally light winds.

It will turn brighter on Tuesday (February 6) for many, however cloud and a little snow spreading southeast later may give patchy accumulations as temperatures reach highs of 4°C.

Hammersmith

Cold and crisp with sunshine and a few snow flurries on Wednesday (February 7) ahead of a fine but frosty Thursday morning (February 8) in Hammersmith .

Friday (February 9) will be cloudier with a little rain perhaps giving way to sleet later.

What can I do to remain safe on the roads?

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The RAC gives some tips on how to drive safely when there is ice on the roads. They are:

Firstly, think about whether your journey is really necessary. If you do need to travel, be aware of these things:

Tyre grip is hugely reduced on icy roads, and braking distances are much longer

Even if you avoid an accident, your car may get stuck – potentially leading to a long walk home

Traffic congestion is likely to be worse, too. If you don’t get stuck, the driver in front of you probably will…

Before you leave home, make sure you pack a charged mobile phone (and a charger cable), a bottle of water, a few snacks and a warm blanket. If snowfall looks likely, a set of snow socks – high-grip fabric covers fitted over the car's driven wheels – is worth having, too.

If you're driving to meet someone, let them know your route and when you expect to arrive. Make sure the car's windows and mirrors are completely clear before you set off. And in cars with selectable drive modes, select the best option for cold conditions.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .