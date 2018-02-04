The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Roads in west London could become treacherous as the temperature plummets and ice forms on surfaces, the Met Office has warned.

The agency has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice affecting parts of London and south east England.

Several areas of London are affected by the warning, which is in place between 8pm on Sunday (February 4) and 10am on Monday (February 5).

The Met Office chief forecaster warns that wintry showers are expected to coat the ground, leaving untreated surfaces susceptible to ice.

What can I do to remain safe?

The RAC gives some tips on how to drive safely when there is ice on the roads. They are:

Firstly, think about whether your journey is really necessary.

Tyre grip is hugely reduced on icy roads, and braking distances are much longer .

Even if you avoid an accident, your car may get stuck – potentially leading to a long walk home. Traffic congestion is likely to be worse, too. If you don’t get stuck, the driver in front of you probably will…

Before you leave home, make sure you pack a charged mobile phone (and a charger cable), a bottle of water, a few snacks and a warm blanket. If snowfall looks likely, a set of snow socks – high-grip fabric covers fitted over the car's driven wheels – is worth having, too.

If you're driving to meet someone, let them know your route and when you expect to arrive. Make sure the car's windows and mirrors are completely clear before you set off. And in cars with selectable drive modes, select the best option for cold conditions.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.