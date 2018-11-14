Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kensington and Chelsea could cut its popular free collection services for old TVs and couches amid a set of proposals to close the wealthy council's £20 million budget gap.

In its first draft budget with a full year's financial effects of the tragedy already felt, the royal borough's number crunchers believe they can close the gap with no major services being cut - and without increasing council tax.

However, people who haven't paid council tax can expect to be chased with greater vigour to net £1 million.

Little extras like the royal borough's free "too big for the bins" collection are among those being targeted. The council picked up bulky items free to recycle as second-hand, or a small fee to dispose of them.

The public will get a say on the proposals, aimed at saving £7m, which will be finalised in February. The Conservative council's leader says the borough has "tough" decisions ahead as it faces a £12 million overspend on Grenfell.

Leaders have been told that money will come out of its reserves if it can't convince the Government to help more.

There will also be a push for the royal borough's residents to help the council cut its spending. It could save £152,000 in waste disposal next year if it can push households to recycle more in the royal borough, where twice-weekly bin collections are a staple hyper-local election issue.

It is also looking a new ways to make money - one proposal would see coffee cart services and events introduced to the borough's libraries.

(Image: PA)

Are there threats to social services?

The proposals do demand savings in pressure areas focused on "efficiencies" and exactly how that will take shape will become clearer over the next four months.

Its 'early help' service for young people ages 0-19 with special needs could be reviewed with a target to save £100,000 by 2020.

Exactly how much it could save in a youth service review, already underway, has yet to be outlined in the proposals. The budget for the service is currently £2.4m.

Other proposals include £20,000 less for tackling Blue Badge fraud, which leaders have been warned could have a detrimental impact on the council's ability to stop people stealing disabled parking spaces.

(Image: Getty Images/ Hounslow Council)

It is also looking to save up to £60,000 by 2020 by reviewing its contracts and grants with voluntary groups.

It is also proposing to "personalise" adult social care transport to find about £100,000 in savings and £50,000 on its meals on wheels service, which would see those with "adequate funds" pay.

Will my council tax bill increase?

Kensington & Chelsea boasts among the lowest council taxes in the UK.

Its proposal to come up with new initiatives to chase unpaid council tax could net it an extra £1m without increasing the taxes.

Its plan so far is to drop the adult care precept to two per cent, after introducing it for the first time this year at three per cent.

That reflects the extra cash for social services pressures it got out of the Chancellor's Autumn Budget, including about £2.3m for adult and children's social care.

The proposed merger of its early years and adult social cares services with neighbouring Westminster City Council is also predicted to save £300,000.

(Image: South Wales Echo)

What services could change?

The council is looking to save £300,000 on pay and display machines, noting more people are wanting to pay using their phones which could see the machines removed or limited to card payment only from 2020.

It could also review its provision of public toilets to save £40,000, and another £50,000 by restructuring arts, museum and events to increase income.

What's going to happen in the future?

The Royal Borough, one of the wealthiest local authorities in the UK is facing down a budget gap of £20m for 2019/20 - which it thinks it can close - and then a further £19m for 2020 and almost £20m for 2021.

The council's leaders were told on Tuesday, November 13, that the proposals should address the gap in full - but things were going to get tougher.

Long-term, it will need to continue spending on Grenfell. It also faces the same challenges being confronted by other local authorities, including overspending on adults' and children's care and education, and trying to predict the effects of Brexit on the borough.

It is planning for less funding for schools as the National Funding Formula recalculation is widely predicted to channel the Government cash out of London to the counties.

It has a £2.3m hole in its education grant, mostly from spending on high needs which is expected to intensify. There is a risk the council will need to dip into other coffers to meet that demand in future.

Council leader Elizabeth Campbell said the council had some "difficult decisions" ahead and would be involving residents at every step.

"The council has spent £300m in response to Grenfell, providing temporary homes and hotels rooms when people needed it most, making sure support is in place for families and then purchasing new homes for those who lost everything in the tragedy.

"With local government budgets shrinking across the UK in recent years, this council – like many others – faces a number of very tough decisions and significant financial challenges," she said.

"Our aim will always be to protect our key services wherever we can."