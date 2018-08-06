Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A worried mother claims her children can't sleep at night and are too scared to walk to the local sweet shop after being intimidated by a group of disruptive drunks in Wealdstone, Harrow .

Zoe Flemming, who moved to the area 13 years ago, said creating an online petition , which has now been signed by more than 400 people, was the only option after making numerous complaints to Harrow Council and the police.

The 38-year-old claims drunken and disruptive groups of people gather in the main square throughout the day and night, intimidating passers-by by shouting and exposing themselves - including to women and children.

Mrs Flemming criticised the authorities for not doing enough, however, council leader Graham Henson confirmed he was aware of the situation and stated he is "determined and poised to transform the centre of Wealdstone ".

Indecent exposure and violence

Hundreds of Wealdstone residents have signed the online petition to urge the council and Metropolitan Police to support locals' battle against antisocial behaviour.

Mrs Flemming, who lives close to the main square, told getwestlondon she has tried everything to have her voice heard but despite her best efforts, the centre is becoming increasingly intimidating and is now affecting her family's everyday life.

"The petition was created because we had exhausted all other ideas, letters to the council, letters to MP Gareth Thomas , going out to the police and asking why they only attend once the behaviour in the square goes horribly wrong," she said.

"We are so fed up of planning our trips out due to having to walk through the square, being kept awake or woken abruptly by their nuisance behaviour.

"They are there everyday from 8am until 4am. Men and now women too urinate in the square - most go behind Subway or up against a tree in the square often exposing themselves. They spit and swear and make a lot of noise fighting amongst themselves.

"Yesterday a woman punched a man and cut his eye, they threw glass bottles across the square, one just missing a neighbour of mine," she claimed."

Mrs Flemming added that she recently discovered some members of the group harass female passers-by and "try to get the attention of women walking with small children, by calling the child".

She also claims to have witnessed thugs chasing a man to his car while throwing bottles after him.

"Because they are there, drinking so long they become very volatile later into the day and I've seen group brawls where people are so out of it they are jumping off benches doing flying kicks into the crowd," she explained.

Children wake up afraid

Mr Flemming moved to the area 13 years ago but argues that Wealdstone is the "unwanted brother of Harrow."

She said that while police officers are "very understanding" they are often unable to much more than temporarily move the disruptive group on.

As a consequence, it is now having a serious impact on her family's life, including her young children.

"My children are woken up nearly every night by smashing bottles, fights or just general shouting," Mrs Flemming said.

"People are afraid and intimidated. Children can't go to the sweet shop alone, they are scared and feel awkward walking through the square.

"The reason I am so passionate about it is because my children and other residents' children deserve simple independence like going to the shop or just being able to not feel exposed or awkward when going home.

"They should be able to sleep through the night without waking up afraid.

"The square at the moment is 30 meters from my home - those bottles they throw could potentially be a threat not only when I walking through but when I'm home."

Mrs Flemming argues she has complained to Harrow Council numerous times and contacted local MP, Gareth Thomas but has never received a reply.

When approached for comment, Graham Henson, leader of Harrow Council said: "We are aware of the problem with some street drinkers affecting Wealdstone and are working with our partners to address this.

"There is a Public Spaces Protection Notice already in place borough-wide and the police and our environmental compliance officers regularly conduct joint patrols.

"They can issue fixed penalty notices to those people who are identified as drinking in the street, urinating, defecating or dropping litter. We would ask residents to call 101 or 999 if they witness any of these incidents.

He continued: "We realise that short-term solutions like these only go so far. In the longer term, we are determined and poised to transform the centre of Wealdstone with two ambitious projects which will radically improve the environment.

"Our plans for Wealdstone Square and our new civic building will bring massive new footfall and commercial opportunity to the town, day and night, as well as designing out crime with some of the most advanced and proven architectural techniques."

The Metropolitan Police has been contacted for comment.