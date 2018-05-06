Wealdstone High Street has been closed by police called to reports of "shots being fired" on Sunday afternoon (May 6).
Harrow Police tweeted that Wealdstone High and Palmerston Road were closed at 2.40pm while its officers attended an "ongoing incident". It was later revealed that two children were shot, the youngest of whom is 12.
Bus routes were being diverted from the area and people were asked to avoid the road while police were at the scene.
Harrow Police tweeted: "Wealdstone High Street and Palmerston Rd closed whilst police deal with an incident Please avoid the area if you can."
Metropolitan Police said a 12-year-old and 15-year-old were shot but not fatally injured.
According two Metropolitan Police two boys, aged 12 and 15, remain in hospital where they are being treated for gunshot wounds following two shootings in Harrow this afternoon.
Police confirmed two boys were found with gunshot wounds in Wealdstone High Street this afternoon.
Metropolitan Police confirmed that two boys, a 12-year-old and 15-year-old, have been injured in two separate shootings in Harrow this afternoon.
Both boys were taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service and updates on their conditions await.
A Met Police spokesman said: “Police are investigating two non-fatal shootings that occurred within a short time span in Harrow, north west London, on Sunday. Officers were first called around 1.17pm to High Street, Wealdstone, to reports of a person having been shot.At the scene a 15-year-old boy suffering from a gun shot wound was treated by London Ambulance Service before being taken to a Central London hospital for treatment. His injuries are still being assessed - we await details of these and his condition.
At around 1.19pm, London Ambulance Service alerted police to reports of a second boy with gunshot wounds in a different nearby location at High Street, Wealdstone. A 12-year-old boy was treated at the scene before being taken to a west London hospital where he remains currently. We await an update on details of his injuries and his condition.”
No firearm has been recovered.No arrests. Enquiries continue.
Kebab shop managers describes the moment police and "five to six ambulances" rushed into High Street
A Wealdstone High Street businessman said there were “too many police” and “five to six ambulances” in the road following reports of a shooting on Sunday afternoon.
Manager of Zara Kebabs,Cemalettin SimSek, said: “I didn’t see anything to do with the shooting because I was working but then at around 1.30pm I saw loads of police appear in the High Street, too many of them.”
He added: “There were about five or six ambulances that arrived too - I have no idea what happened.”
"It's just the bit by Specsavers that's closed off"
Eye witness, Ajay Ramesh Vaghela, was on his way to the gym at 3.30pm in Wealdstone High Street when he saw police cars in the road. While the High Street seems to have been re-poned to pedestrians and traffic an image shows that the top off Palmerston Road remains cordoned off.
Speaking to getwestlondon Mr Vaghela said: “It’s just a small section of the road that’s closed by police by Specsavers. I was going to the gym and saw the police cars there. It looks like it’s closed at the top of Palmerston Road, but people are walking up and down Wealdstone High Street as normal. I asked police what happened and they said they’d been reports of a shooting.”
Image shows police cordon in place near Specsavers
According to eye witness, Ajay Ramesh Vaghela, the High Street has reopened to traffic and pedestrians following the earlier closure.
A picture taken by Mr Vaghela at the scene shows a police cordon up outside Specsavers.
Harrow Police tweeted to say it was “dealing with an incident” near Wealdstone High Street shortly before 3pm.
Wealdstone High Street was placed on lock down by Harrow police attending reports of “shots being fired” on Sunday afternoon (May 6)
Pedestrians and motorists have been urged to “avoid the area” while officers remain at the scene.
High Street and Palmerston Road were both closed to traffic at around 2.30pm.
