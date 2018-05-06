Wealdstone High Street has been closed by police called to reports of "shots being fired" on Sunday afternoon (May 6).

Harrow Police tweeted that Wealdstone High and Palmerston Road were closed at 2.40pm while its officers attended an "ongoing incident". It was later revealed that two children were shot, the youngest of whom is 12.

Bus routes were being diverted from the area and people were asked to avoid the road while police were at the scene.

Harrow Police tweeted: "Wealdstone High Street and Palmerston Rd closed whilst police deal with an incident Please avoid the area if you can."

Metropolitan Police said a 12-year-old and 15-year-old were shot but not fatally injured.

