The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wealdstone FC confirmed it will be investigating claims that broadcasting legend Martin Tyler was punched during a football match at the stadium in Ruislip on Monday night (August 13).

The 72-year-old Sky Sports veteran had been on the touchline during the Vanarama National League South game, which Wealdstone FC won 1-0.

Tyler, who is also assistant manager of rivaling team, Woking FC, was allegedly punched in the back during the fracas that ensued when opponents Wealdstone FC scored an 85th minute penalty, Surrey Live reports.

Woking's manager Alan Dowson claimed in a post match interview that his assistant had been punched.

(Image: Darren Pepe)

"He got punched in the back, I gather, which is not very good," claimed Dowson following the game at Wealdstone's stadium in Grosvenor Vale.

Woking FC confirmed it is standing by what their manager argued after the game but it did not wish to add any further comments.

A spokesman for Woking FC said : "Alan Dowson was quoted directly and accurately but the club does not wish to add anything at this time."

A spokesman for Wealdstone FC added: "We will be conducting an investigation into an alleged incident to establish the facts and we will work in conjunction with our stewarding company colleagues in that regard. We can make no further comment at present."

(Image: John-Patrick Fletcher The Collec)

Sky Sports commentator Tyler has worked with Dowson at numerous clubs, including Walton & Hersham, Kingstonian, Hampton & Richmond, and now Woking.

"I do it with Sky's blessing. They have first call on my time and I have to say that," he has previously said.