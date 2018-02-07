The video will start in 8 Cancel

Cemeteries in Hounslow will receive an extra £200,000 cash boost to improve services for residents visiting loved ones' burial grounds.

Hounslow Council has pledged the investment to its cemeteries over the next 12 months and comes despite Carillion's involuntary liquidation.

A plan will be launched in the summer providing a blueprint for the future of the borough's cemeteries and residents will be consulted.

Councillor Samia Chaudhary, cabinet member for green policy and leisure, said: “This good news comes on the back of other recent investment and interventions to improve our cemetery service.

"We recognise the heritage significance and diverse cultural needs cemeteries have and we are striving to ensure we meet these needs.

"We will launch a new cemetery strategy in the summer which will provide a blueprint for the future of our cemeteries, and will consult with residents on this strategy.”

There are more than 30,000 headstones and memorials placed throughout the 10 cemeteries and four church yards in the borough.

Improvements to date include waivered burial fees for under 18s, weekend burial services, new gates at Heston Cemetery and additional space for more than 2,000 extra graves.

An agreement has been made to bring forward the transfer of the council's parks contract in-house to Lampton 360 on March 1, or earlier if possible.

