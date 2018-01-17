The video will start in 8 Cancel

A burst water main in Harrow that caused flooding outside Northwick Park Hospital is causing severe delays on Wednesday (January 17) as work to fix the main continues.

At around 7.30am on Tuesday (January 16), a water main burst between A4127 Sudbury Court Drive and A409 Sheepcote Road resulting in the closure of the A404 Watford Road in both directions.

The 18-inch main flooded the A404 to the depth of a foot and left an area of around 330 feet under water, a London Fire Brigade spokesman said.

On Wednesday (January 17), a repair team from Affinity Water continued work in Watford Road, causing severe delays around Northwick Park Hospital during rush hour.

The hospital exit was blocked and a spokesman for London North West Healthcare NHS Trust urged people with hospital appointments to "allow extra time" for traveling.

"Watford Road is still affected by yesterday’s water pipe burst," the spokesman said.

"Please allow extra time when travelling to Northwick Park Hospital today. Diversions are in place."

Bus routes 186, 223, H9, H10, and H14 were on diversion from the hospital due to the repair works.

A spokesman for Affinity Water added: "Our repair team are continuing work on site this morning, due to health and safety conditions on the road it is taking longer to excavate the area safely and repair the damaged main

"The damaged part of the main is isolated, during this time we expect all affected customers to have a water supply.

"We apologize for the disruption and thank you for your patience."

More than 100 nearby roads in Harrow were initially affected by the burst water main.

At around 10am on Tuesday (January 16), the water company isolated the damaged section of the burst main which restored supplies to affected houses.

