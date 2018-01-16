A burst water main led to the closure of the A404 Watford Road in Harrow on the Hill on Tuesday morning (January 16).
Crews from Affinity Water were called out at around 8am.
The water main burst between the A4127 Sudbury Court Drive and A409 Sheepcote Road, near the Northwick Park Hospital.
A404 Watford Road reopens
The A404 Watford Road has reopened after this morning’s flooding in Harrow.
Police have advised that motorists should still expect delays.
Flooding udpate
The water company is still working on repairing the water main after the flooding this morning.
Around 100 metres of the A404 Watford Road was left underwater from about 7.30am.
The road is damaged due to the burst water main and the road remains closed.
Damage to road
There is severe damage to the road outside Northwick Park Hospital after the flooding.
The A404 remains closed while Affinity Water carries out repairs to the water main.
Road submerged in water
Updated statement from Affinity Water
A spokesman from Affinity Water said that all affected houses should now have working water supplies.
“Our repair team are on site and work to fix the damaged water main is now underway.
“We will provide an update and estimate on when this work should be completed as soon as one becomes available.
“Due to the damaged section of the water main being isolated while this repair continues, all customers should have water supply.
“We are sorry for the disruption to your supply and thank you for your patience.”
A404 Watford Road remains closed
The A404 Watford Road remains shut and traffic is heavy in the area.
Affected roads in Harrow
Affinity Water said more than 100 nearby roads could be affected by the burst water main.
Water supplies could be temporarily affected while a repair team fixes the leak.
A404 flooding footage
More footage captured in Harrow shows the A404 still affected by flooding.
An Affinity Water spokesman said it is has now “isolated the damaged section of the burst main” and a repair team is on site.
Northwick Park Hospital still affected
There is still flooding outside Northwick Park Hospital.
A spokesman for Affinity Water said the repair team is currently working on fixing the water main.
London Fire Brigade statement
Firefighters attended the scene in Harrow to help “minimise the impact of the flooding”.
The 18-inch main flooded the road to a depth of a foot and covered an area of 100 metres.
A spokesman for London Fire Brigade said people should still “allow extra time” to travel.
“Fire crews are working with the police to minimise the impact of the flooding.
“The closure of the road has caused traffic issues in the local area. If you are travelling to Northwick Park Hospital this morning, please allow extra time as journeys will take longer than usual.
“The Brigade was called at 7.22am and the incident was over for our crews 9.16am. Four fire engines and 20 firefighters from Wembley, Stanmore and Harrow fire stations were at the scene.”
Two months after Cecil Road flooding
The flooding this morning comes two months after burst water mains in Cecil Road, Harrow, led to the evacuation of more than 100 people.
Water levels reached as high as 1.5 metres, with firefighters wading through the flood providing piggybacks to residents.
One of the burst mains led to an entire street being submerged in water.
Affinity Water statement
In an updated statement, Affinity Water said that a repair team are on route.
“Our technician has assessed the burst on Watford Road, a repair team have been called and are on their way to carry out the necessary work in order to restore supplies to normal.
“For this repair to take place, we have isolated the damaged section of the burst main which will restore the water supply to affected customers.
“We are sorry for the inconvenience caused.
Flooding outside hospital
Northwick Park Hospital has experienced flooding on site due to the burst main.
Although the A404 remains closed, the hospital entrance has been opened to allow access.
Hundreds of homes affected
The burst water main is affected the water supply at hundreds of homes in Harrow.
“If you are experiencing problems with your water supply, we currently have a burst water main In Watford Road which may be affecting you.
“Our technician is on their way to investigate and a further update will be provided as soon as possible.
“During this time we ask you not to use any electrical appliances that require a water supply, for example washing machines or dishwashers and to conserve water from storage tanks during the time your water supply is interrupted.
“If you do still have a supply, we would advise you to store some water for drinking, in case your water has to be switched off for a repair to be completed.
“We are sorry for the inconvenience caused and aim to restore your supply to normal as soon as possible.
Hospital trust statement
A spokesman for London North West Healthcare NHS Trust said the burst main has caused flooding on hospital site.
“A water main outside Northwick Park Hospital burst, this has caused flooding on the hospital site and disruption to nearby roads.
“Watford Road is closed in both directions from Northwick Park roundabout to John Line roundabout.
“The pipe has been fixed, but there is still disruption.
“If you are visiting Northwick Park Hospital, please allow extra time for your journey and take care while onsite.”
Getting to Northwick Park Hospital:
- Car: You can still access the hospital site, including car parks, but allow extra time as journeys will take longer than usual
- Bus: Routes 182, 186, 223, 483, H9, H10 and H14 are being diverted. No buses are stopping at Northwick Park Hospital while Watford Road is closed. For the latest updates, please visit the TFL website
- Tube: The Metropolitan Line is not affected by the flood and access to Northwick Park Hospital can be made via Northwick Park station
Delays of up to 20 minutes
There are delays of around 20 minutes around the A404 Watford Road, which is currently closed in both directions.
Affected bus routes
A number of bus routes are affected due to the road closures.
Routes 182 186 223 483 H9 H10 H14 as Watford Road is closed between Sudbury Court Drive and Kenton Road in both directions
Police at scene
Travelling to hospital
Ken Day, a Macmillan cancer nurse specialist at Northwick Park Hospital, said people should avoid nearby roads if possible.
Come in by tube if possible. Most local access roads are closed.
Severe flooding
This is currently the scene outside Northwick Park Hospital, where the road has been closed.
All surrounding roads are becoming heavily congested.
There are also bus diversions on routes 182 and 483.
A404 Watford Road closed
A burst water main in Harrow has caused flooding and severe delays in Harrow.
The A404 Watford Road remains closed in both directions due to the burst water main between A4127 Sudbury Court Drive/The Crescent and the A409 Sheepcote Road/A4006 Kenton Road.
Workmen have closed the road past Northwick Park Hospital.
We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates as we get them.