A burst water main led to the closure of the A404 Watford Road in Harrow on the Hill on Tuesday morning (January 16).

Crews from Affinity Water were called out at around 8am.

The water main burst between the A4127 Sudbury Court Drive and A409 Sheepcote Road, near the Northwick Park Hospital.

