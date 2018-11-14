Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are hunting a suspect after he left a man with a "serious head injury" outside Waterloo station.

The victim was seen in tears and asking for cigarettes before he was attacked.

Detectives are hoping the public can help them find a man who was wearing a bright red Adidas jacket - who punched the victim in the face.

The attack happened on Mepham Street on Thursday, November 1, at approximately 10.50pm.

What happened?

Moments before the attack the victim - a 27-year-old man - was seen standing at the bottom of the steps of the main entrance to Waterloo station (Victory Arch) asking for cigarettes from members of the public, according to a police appeal.

He appeared upset and was seen crying, police added, but the man was not causing any concern and "appeared harmless".

A female member of the public appeared to take offence at the man asking for cigarettes and began shouting at him.

The police appeal added: "A male suspect then approached and an argument ensued between the victim and suspect.

"The suspect walked away from the station entrance and onto Mepham Street with the victim following behind.

"The pair stopped and the victim was punched in the face.

"The assault caused him to fall backwards and hit his head on the floor."

After punching the 27-year-old victim, police say the suspect ran through a nearby archway towards the IMAX cinema.

The London Ambulance Service and police officers attended shortly afterwards and the victim was taken to a south London hospital.

What does the suspect look like?

The suspect is yet to be identified by police.

He is described as a white man, aged between 20 and 30 years old, 6ft 2ins tall, of large stocky build, with short cropped fair hair and clean shaven.

At the time of the attack he was wearing a bright red Adidas jacket/hooded top with a white logo in the middle, blue jeans and white trainers.

He was carrying a black gym bag.

He spoke with what has been described as a a "southern English/Cockney accent".

How can you help?

Detective Constable Alex Atkinson, from Lambeth CID, said: “The victim was standing at the bottom of the main entrance to Waterloo station and asking anyone who passed by for a spare cigarette.

"The victim appeared emotional and may have stood out. He was shouted at by a woman before then being involved in a heated conversation with a separate man.

“The pair have moved towards Mepham Street where the victim sustained a very serious head injury.

"Were you there? Did you see anything that can help police?

“We are keen to hear from anyone who saw what took place or the aftermath.

"Equally we are keen to trace the woman who first spoke with the man.

"If you have information please call police on 101 quoting cad 8498/01Nov or Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.”

