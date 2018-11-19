Commuters are being told not to travel to Waterloo station this morning (Mondy, November 19) after engineering works overran.
South Western services between Waterloo and Surbiton are blocked and Woking, Surbiton, Raynes Park and Earlsfield stations are currently closed.
The engineering works were meant to be finished by 4.30am but are now expected to continue until at least 8.30am.
As a result, trains could be cancelled or revised until the end of the day.
A message to customers reads: “We have been informed of overrunning Network Rail engineering works between London Waterloo and Surbiton.
“This means trains cannot run between London Waterloo and Surbiton.”
It adds: “Disruption is expected until the end of the day.”
A lines reopened... but delays will remain
The National Rail website states:
All lines have reopened between Surbiton and London Waterloo as the overrunning engineering work has now been completed. As trains and train crew are in the wrong locations for their next duty, services will remain severely disrupted for the rest of today.
Trains across the whole South Western Railway network may continue to be cancelled, delayed or revised.
An apology from Network Rail
Network Rail is sorry for the disruption:
We would like to apologise for the disruption to passengers’ journeys on South Western this morning. This is due to overrunning engineering works in the Hampton Court area.
Currently all four lines are blocks and no trains are able to run between Surbiton and Waterloo. Network Rail workers are on site and hope to resolve the issue as soon as possible.
Passengers are urged to check before they travel via National Rail Enquiries or with their train operator.
Engineers working to reopen line ASAP
The Network Rail website states:
You are asked to delay the start of your journey this morning.
Network Rail engineers are working hard to reopen the lines as soon as possible but passengers are advised to check the Journey Planner before starting their journey as currently services are having to be cancelled and diverted.
Trains running across the whole South Western Railway network may be cancelled, delayed or revised.
Trains cancelled or delayed
Waterloo’s live departure board is not a pretty sight right now.
Most trains scheduled to leave by 10am are either delayed or cancelled - you can see for yourself here.
'You can't allow this to happen again'
Other services you can use
You can use your ticket on the following services:
- Southern Rail services via any reasonable route (in the London area)
- London Underground services via any reasonable route
- TfL Bus services from Chessington South/Surbiton/Teddington from/towards London Waterloo
- GWR services via any reasonable route
- Cross Country services between Bournemouth and Reading.
Passengers advised not to travel
