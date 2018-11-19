Commuters are being told not to travel to Waterloo station this morning (Mondy, November 19) after engineering works overran.

South Western services between Waterloo and Surbiton are blocked and Woking, Surbiton, Raynes Park and Earlsfield stations are currently closed.

The engineering works were meant to be finished by 4.30am but are now expected to continue until at least 8.30am.

As a result, trains could be cancelled or revised until the end of the day.

A message to customers reads: “We have been informed of overrunning Network Rail engineering works between London Waterloo and Surbiton.

“This means trains cannot run between London Waterloo and Surbiton.”

It adds: “Disruption is expected until the end of the day.”

You can follow updates on the travel situation on South Western trains this morning with our live blog below.