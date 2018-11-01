Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Given that Chelsea are five time Premier League winners, it's fair to say that getting your hands on tickets to watch them is a bit of a treat.

Whether you're a home or an away fan, you're sure to see something special on the pitch at Stamford Bridge.

But how on Earth do you get there? And how much should you expect to fork out to get a ticket?

Well, we're here for you on both those questions and more. Just check out our handy little guide below.

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

Where is the stadium?

Stamford Bridge is on Fulham Road, SW6 1HS.

How much are home ticket prices?

£47 - £87

How much are away ticket prices?

£30

How much for a pie?

£2.50

How do I get to the ground?

Fulham Broadway is the closest underground station to the stadium, and can be found on the District Line. The closest overground station is West Bromptoon. Both stations are just a few minutes walk from Stamford Bridge.

What are the closest pubs?

1. The Chelsea Pensioner, Fulham Road.

2. The Butcher's Hook, Fulham Road.

3. Chelsea Ram, Barnaby Street.