Two men are being hunted by police after the theft of a Poppy Appeal collection tin from a hotel near Heathrow Airport.

Police have described the crime as “despicable” and are appealing for help to identify men they want to speak to in connection with the theft.

The two men entered the Renaissance Hotel on Nettleton Road, which is between Bath Road and the airport, at about 11.30pm on November 9.

The first man is said to have approached the reception desk to ask for some paper. When the member of hotel staff left the front desk, another man then took the tin.

Hotel staff noticed the tin was missing and after viewing CCTV footage, reported the theft to the police the next morning.

(Image: Met Police)

Detectives from the Met’s Aviation Policing Command are investigating. Detective Constable Kris Latham, the investigating officer, has appealed for anyone who knows or recognises the men in the CCTV pictures to get in touch.

“Stealing a Poppy Appeal charity tin, or indeed any charity donation, is a despicable act and we are determined to bring those responsible to justice,” he said.

(Image: Met Police)

“If you have any information, then call us on 101 or alternatively, call Crimestoppers, which is completely anonymous.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting CAD2123/14NOV, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.