A drugs bust described as "the biggest in three years" by Brent police was executed in Harlesden in the early hours of Wednesday morning (March 14).

Officers swooped on eight Brent addresses at dawn - carrying out the second phase of Operation Hope to tackle drug-related crime in the area.

Five arrests were made on Wednesday - making 23 in total since the operation was first launched on February 28.

The arrests on Wednesday were all made in connection with supplying drugs.

getwestlondon went along with officers to one of the Harlesden raids at an address in Wendover Street, shortly before 6am.

Footage from the scene shows a stream of armored police exit two parked vans and quickly make there way down the street towards the property.

Once there, officers break down the door before entering the address.

While the property was found to be empty at the time the warrant was executed, Brent police confirmed suspected drugs were found, including "a considerable amount of white powder" and "brown crystals" as well as a large sum of cash.

Speaking to getwestlondon, Brent police inspector Rob Webb, said: "This dawn operation is the biggest of its kind in Brent for three years."

He added: "This is all part of Operation Hope and as part of the operation we have so far netted 23 individuals and those individuals have been arrested in connection with the supply of drugs in the Harlesden area.

"This is part of a coordinated operation in partnership with Brent Council and associated agencies to tackle crime, specifically knife crime, and the supply of drugs, violence and antisocial behaviour in the Harlesden area."

He added: "We are aware of the community calling out for action and this is our coordinated response to address that request for help."

To report crime, call police on 101, or 999 in an emergency.

