Police were called to concerned reports of a moped rider pulling wheelies up and down a residential street in Harlesden .

A video posted on Twitter shows a rider perform a wheelie at speed on Church Road just seconds after a woman crosses the road with a pram on Saturday night (July 14).

Born and bred Brent resident, Clive McBride, 53, filmed the incident and shared it on social media after he said up to 100 noisey youths gathered near his house for a party.

According to Mr McBride, who was kept awake till 5am by teens "swarming" Church Road, the incident with the moped happened just before 10pm.

He added he saw the moped rider go up and down the street four or five times, "showing off" to youths who lined the pavements watching on.

Speaking to getwestlondon on Sunday (July 15), Mr McBride said: "The were loads of youths out in the street from about 8pm till 5am [Sunday] morning - I thought there was a concert or something.

"They were shouting and screaming, I think most of them were waiting for buses. It was tough because it's very hard to get to sleep and keep your windows closed in this heat."

He added: "It was about 9.40pm when I first saw the moped.

"It was doing wheelies up and down the road for about 10 minutes. It went back and fourth about four or five times.

"You could tell the driver was showing off to all these kids who were out in the street."

He added: "This kind of thing with bikes has been going on for years but this time you could tell he was showing off because it's the first time I've seen one go back and forth in both directions - that's also why it was the first time I was able to get a video of them.

"The whole of Church Road was lined with people - there must have been about 100 youths there watching on."

He added: "The road was quite busy with traffic at the time and there was a woman with a pram crossing the road - it was so dangerous."

Mr McBride reported the incident to police shortly after it happened on Saturday.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Police were called at approximately 9.40pm on Saturday to reports of a moped being ridden in a dangerous manner in Church Road, NW10.



"There were no arrests."