A green Ford Transit van used to illegally dump waste from across London to a site in Berkshire has been crushed.

The Environment Agency seized and destroyed the van, which was linked to a number of waste crimes around the capital as well as in the Home Counties.

An Environment Agency spokeswoman told getwestlondon that the locations in London could not be revealed due to the ongoing investigations into the waste crimes.

However, they did say that the waste dumping sites often had caravans moved onto them, in order to mask the fly-tipping, leaving the site owners with bills of up to tens of thousands to clear up the mess.

The large-scale fly-tips were all done in similar ways, with locks and chains cut or forced open to gain access illegally and in other cases fences were removed in order to get into the sites.

The Environment Agency was able to link the van to an ongoing criminal investigation into "large-scale illegal dumping of commercial waste".

Having examined the waste, the agency concluded that the waste must have come from a number of small building operations, offices, shops and other small businesses.

If a business is found to have breached its "duty of care" in the disposal of waste, it can face a fine of up to £5,000 in a magistrates' court or an unlimited fine if the matter is taken to a crown court.

Helen Hancock, an enforcement officer with the Environment Agency in Berkshire, said: "If you operate any form of business, you have a legal responsibility to safely contain and legally dispose of any waste produced. If you don’t, you can be taken to court as you are committing a serious offence.

"When you transfer waste to another person, you must ensure that a written accurate description of the waste is agreed and signed by you and the next holder.

"Don’t give waste to someone who can’t prove they are a legitimate waste-carrier, as they are likely to dump your rubbish to avoid paying-waste disposal costs.

"Always obtain a waste-transfer note as proof and, if in any doubt, call our incident hotline on 0800 80 70 60, Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111, or alternatively use the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org."