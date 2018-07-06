Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A huge crowd of protesters gathered outside Hounslow Council's offices on Thursday evening (July 5) in a bid to get councillors to pay more attention to residents' views when it comes to where to build new homes.

About 200 people chanted slogans and held up banners with punchy slogans, as they showed how they feel about plans to redevelop beloved community sites in Feltham.

The protest took place on the night of a planning committee meeting at Hounslow Civic Centre and organiser Garvin Snell hoped it would grab the council's attention.

According to Garvin, a Feltham resident of 33 years, the community is "fed-up" with the council's "aggressive redevelopment" of the town and want to put a stop to high-rise flats going up on some of its most precious sites.

One of the controversial proposals in Hounslow Council's Feltham Masterplan is the Showman site on Station Estate Road where families who run London's funfairs have lived for more than 100 years and are now at risk of being kicked out of their homes.

Showman Yasmin Parnham is one of the leaders of the Save The Showman Campaign which has won the backing of thousands of supporters in a matter of weeks.

She attended the protest on Thursday with a bright red banner which read: "No taking us Showman for a ride."

While the Showman site itself wasn't up for discussion at yesterday's planning meeting an application to build flats on the council car park in New Road, right next to it, was.

A public area forum meeting about Hounslow Council's proposals to redevelop the Showman site will be held on September 22.

Speaking to getwestlondon on Friday (July 6) about the protest, Yasmin said: "This is just the start.

"There were only 200 people yesterday but most of them weren't Showmen because this is our busiest time of year and lots couldn't attend.

"I know Showmen as far away as Manchester who want to attend when we really need them in September.

"What was amazing was to see how supportive people I'd never even met before were to us.

"There was one woman with my favourite banner which read 'No CPO (compulsory purchase order), you've got 100% backing' - I've never even met her before, I couldn't believe it.

"There was even a little boy there holding a banner that said 'The Showman must go on!' - the support was unbelievable.

"One lady came and asked me if we have a fund. When I said we didn't she almost seemed upset. She said, 'We want to put money into a fund to help you'. She pointed at our banners and said, 'We could have helped pay for those'."

When asked about the atmosphere at the protest Yasmin said: "It was a peaceful protest which is what we wanted - there was extra security and some police officers but they were friendly and there wasn't any trouble.

"We were stood behind fences in a corner by the library entrance when the councillors were going in - they just kept their heads down."

Video taken at the protest shows a large group stood outside the council chanting "We will not be moved!"

Campaigners were also protesting against proposals to redevelop Feltham's Sparrow Farm Club which Hounslow Council plans to turn into new housing.

What is planned at the controversial sites?

Hounslow Council's 2017 publication of the Feltham Masterplan earmarked the Station Estate Road Showman site for redevelopment.

Four generations of Feltham showman families live there, with their families having been based there for more than 150 years.

Yasmin, 50, said: "When we move it's not like when other people move house.

"We have got to have the turning points for the large lorries and space to store all the rides and fairground equipment.

"The council have said they'll try and work with us to help find us somewhere that meets our needs but they've recommended Hounslow Heath, which we know is contaminated and unsuitable for us.

"They also recommend Hounslow Lakes but that's unsuitable too because you can't build houses there.

"The council doesn't understand some of us live in houses like my mum and dad - they just think we live in caravans!"

Last month council leader Councillor Steve Curran issued a statement about the showmen's site.

It read: "Hounslow, alongside many other London boroughs, is facing a major crisis in housing, at the heart of which is the lack of supply of truly affordable homes.

"The new London Plan also requires Hounslow to provide 21,800 new homes over the next 10 years - an increase of 165% from our previous target of 8,220 units in the previous 10 years.

"The Feltham Masterplan was produced to consider how the Feltham area could be physically developed over the next 15 years.

"It identifies the Station Estate Road 'Travelling Show People's' site as having potential for redevelopment for housing due to its close proximity to the train station and town centre."

He added: "Whilst the site is shown as part of the masterplan for Feltham, this is subject to full engagement with the community, and the successful relocation of the travelling show people to a suitable alternative site."

The other particularly controversial development relates to the Sparrow Farm Club, on Sparrow Farm Drive.

There are plans to build housing on the site with a smaller community hub.

Despite mass opposition to these proposals, Hounslow Council's planning committee approved the plans.

Families have rallied together in a bid save the community centre, launching petitions and fundraisers, while announcing plans to take the council to court.