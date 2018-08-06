The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Traffic was at standstill on the eastbound carriageway of the A316 Country Way near Feltham towards Hanworth Park after a large lorry was engulfed in flames.

Drivers were warned to seek alternative routes between Sunbury Cross and Hanworth on Monday afternoon (August 6) as plumes of smoke could be seen filling sky after the lorry caught alight shortly before 12.45pm.

Fire crews attended and extinguished the flames within an hour.

Video footage shows the raging fire letting off huge plumes of black smoke and fierce flames as cars were diverted off both sides of the A316 and down the slip road to avoid the backlog of traffic.

(Image: Hayleigh Cowell)

A London Fire Brigade spokeswoman said they were alerted to the fire at 12:43pm and that it was being handled by the Surrey Fire Service.

A Surrey Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "We were called at around 12.45pm and sent one fire engine to extinguish a lorry on fire on the A316 near Hanworth before leaving at around 1.40pm."

Transport for London (TfL) urged drivers to "seek alternative routes" and Highways England warned motorists heading towards London the on M3 to be aware of the incident.