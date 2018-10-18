Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A policing team have gone viral after creating a video about Halloween and Bonfire Night safety.

The Tooting Police Team made headlines with their cheesy Christmas safety video last year and are back at it again with a hilarious video with a serious message.

PCs Mikey Knellar, Tim Watford, Kat Starzyk and Special PC Greg are all featured in the video, performing to popular songs including Michael Jackson's Thriller, the Ghostbusters theme tune and Katy Perry's Firework.

Other songs in the seasonal medley include a routine to Time Warp from The Rocky Horror Picture Show as well as Fireball by Pitbull, I Want Candy by Bow Wow Wow and Ding-Dong! The Witch is Dead from The Wizard of Oz.

(Image: @MPSTootingTnC)

Packed with laughs, especially the recreation of a classic Scooby Doo-style chase scene over the show's infamous theme tune, a ticker along the bottom provides safety and policing advice for Halloween and Bonfire Night.

While the message is serious, the PCs don't seem to be shy of laughing at themselves including the recreation of the famous pottery scene from Patrick Swayze's Ghost, over the song Oh My Love .

The song captures the "bromance" between PCs Watford and Knellar, which is self-evident to any casual browser of their Twitter feed .

(Image: @MPSTootingTnC)

A tongue-in-cheek video shows the officers seeing each other after their summer holidays, running towards each other and embracing in slow motion, all filmed over the song "It Must Be Love" by Madness.

The tweet reads: "With PC Knellar having had his holiday at the end of June and PC Watford being away most of July the duo have been officially reunited in tooting. This was that special moment... #dynamicduo #justforfun #bromance #reunited #besties"

The Tooting Town Police account added to their latest video "As ever, filmed, edited and posted off duty".