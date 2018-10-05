Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Footage shows the moment a hero rescues a 91-year-old man who had been pushed underneath Tube tracks , just seconds before a train is due to arrive.

Paul Crossley shoved Sir Robert Malpas off the Central line London Underground platform on to the train tracks, which he fell under.

Sir Robert, a former Eurotunnel Chairman who was knighted by the Queen in 1998, smashed his pelvis on the edge of the Tube platform after Crossley's double-handed shove.

Moments after the pensioner's dramatic fall into a gap below the train tracks at Marble Arch, the witnesses on the platform watch on, stunned.

During a five-day trial at the Old Bailey, the court heard that Sir Robert had sustained a serious cut to his head and later required 12 stitches. He had also suffered multiple fractures of his pelvis.

In the footage, among the stunned onlookers, a man can be seen running down the platform towards the pensioner.

Riyad El Hassani, the man in the black jacket, appears to jump straight into the train tracks without hesitation, grabbing the central track, known as the third rail, as he lands.

The track is electrocuted at around 630 volts, and Riyad can be seen for a second holding his hand, which was later revealed to have been burnt in the attempt to rescue Sir Robert.

Next, he turns around, checking the next train indicator, which shows he has just a minute left until the next Central line train enters the westbound platform at Marble Arch.

Working quickly, he helps to lift the 91-year-old out of the area beneath the tracks and over towards the platform edge.

At this point, the witnesses on the platform also grab hold of Sir Robert and help lift him on to the platform.

In a final display of heroicism, Riyad, still grabbing Sir Robert, appears to leap on to the platform despite nursing a burn injury on his hand.

"Mr El Hassani bravely left where he was stood and ran down the platform and then jumped down on to the tracks," said the prosecutor Benjamin Aina QC.

"As he landed he threw his hand forward to stop himself falling and he briefly touched the electrified track, causing a burn to his right hand."

Paul Crossley was convicted today (October 5) at the Old Bailey of two counts of attempted murder.

Shortly before his attack on Sir Robert, he had followed a 23-year-old man named Tobias French, before sitting behind him on the platform and attempting to shove him directly in to the patch of an oncoming train.

Mr French managed to keep his balance but after a fight on the platform, Crossley managed to sneak away and on to a Westbound train, where he got off at Marble Arch.

While Riyad was helping to save Sir Robert's life, other members of the public had captured and detailed Crossley.

The 46-year-old told the members of the public detaining him: "It's not right, I know it's wrong," the court heard.

Later, when British Transport Police arrived, he told them "I didn't get much sleep last night".

